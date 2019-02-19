For the past three years, OnePlus has been releasing two flagships phones, one in the first half and another in the second half. But in 2019, the company may announce three phones, two marquee phones and another special 5G phone. The first OnePlus phone, which usually debuts around June and July, is likely to break the covers quite early probably in April or May. And, we have the first raw image of the OnePlus 7 revealing its new design language.

A Chinese tipster, @Steven_Sbw has leaked OnePlus 7's front panel with the display on, confirming that the OnePlus 6T successor will have FullView screen and no punch-hole camera, as reported previously. It has a slightly thick bezel on top, but on all other three sides, the screen goes to the very edge of the frame similar to the iPhone X and later models, except for the awkward notch. With such a design, users will have a great time watching movies or TV shows via media streaming apps.

So where is the front camera? I have an inkling that OnePlus 7 might be sliding phone similar to Oppo Find X or like a pop-up camera like Vivo Nex. Or possibly, OnePlus engineers might have found an ingenious way to incorporate the snapper in the bezel on the top.

We just have to wait a few days to know, as the company has invited media houses for a closed-door meeting at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Barcelona, which many believe OnePlus might show off a working prototype of the OnePlus 7. We expect some might lose the fight against the temptation to be the Mr/Ms exclusive, and leak the photos online.

OnePlus 7 will be one of the first phones to boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It can be noted that the OnePlus 7 is unlikely to support 5G network, as I said before; the company is expected to bring new technology in a product slated for launch in second half of 2019.

