OnePlus has made a name for itself by bringing premium flagships at a competitive price point, challenging the likes of Apple and Samsung. But it looks like OnePlus has got itself some real challenge this year.

After Vivo's sub-brand iQoo teased a flagship killer smartphone with top-of-the-line specs launching in China on March 1, another Chinese brand is demonstrating its skills to vigorously compete. Oppo has shared a teaser image for a new smartphone called Oppo T1, which will pose a real threat to flagship players, including Xiaomi, OnePlus and Vivo's iQoo.

Oppo T1 poster offers a glimpse of the smartphone with full-screen display without a notch or punch-hole display. The Chinese text on the poster translates to "Snapdragon 855 Youth Flagship," which confirms that the upcoming smartphone will boast Qualcomm's latest and most powerful mobile chipset.

Other details of the phone haven't been revealed in the official poster, but the phone's design sure suggests that Oppo is going the pop-up selfie camera option for the T1 smartphone. ITHome has found a source with more in-depth information about the Oppo T1, but the credibility of the source remains unchecked.

As per the report, Oppo T1 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, a 48MP ultra-clear rear camera with super night scene mode, a new portrait mode and macro mode. The smartphone is also expected to get a 12MP selfie camera and a special Game Mode 3.0.

All these hints point towards Oppo's upcoming F11 Pro smartphone in India. The F11 Pro will offer the same full-screen display with a pop-up selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras with intelligent features like Super Night Mode, AI Engine and more. But the Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo T1 could be different phones based on the fact that the latter smartphone runs Snapdragon 855 chipset.

But the most interesting aspect of the Oppo T1 is the pricing if the leaked information is to be believed. The tipster suggests the Snapdragon 855-powered flagship from Oppo will be priced starting at ¥2,499 (approx. Rs 26,400) for 6GB+64GB model, ¥2,799 (around Rs 29,600) for 6GB+128GB model and ¥3,099 (roughly Rs 32,700) for 8GB+128GB variant.

Given this pricing structure, Oppo T1 stands a really good chance to take on its rivals in China. OnePlus phones' prices have been increasing with every new model and the OnePlus 7 could be pricier than the current OnePlus 6T flagship, which starts at Rs 37,999 in India.

There is no word on Oppo T1's arrival in India, so don't get your hopes high.