OnePlus phones have always been the epitome of great design and beastly performance, but the company has struggled to keep up with the competition in the camera department. Things could be changing now as OnePlus 7 Pro is going to be the ultimate flagship killer that checks all the boxes, including the cameras, to give consumers a complete worth for their money.

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 7 Pro flagship at an event in Bengaluru on May 14, where all the rumours about the anticipated phone will be put to rest. The pricing of the OnePlus 7 Pro is a concerning factor for many, but with the right upgrades, OnePlus might be able to justify the price bump. The cameras are one key area where consumers want to see significant improvement for the OnePlus 7 Pro to be worthy.

While the official reveal is only a few days away, rumours have already pointed out the specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro camera. There will be triple rear cameras and a single pop-up selfie camera. The main camera will include a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there will be a 16MP IMX471 sensor to complete the camera configuration.

On paper, these specifications sure look impressive and we won't know for sure if the OnePlus 7 Pro will live up to the expectations unless we try out the handset ourselves. But there's one better way to judge the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera capabilities without having to wait for reviews from your favourite critics.

National Geographic special edition magazine

OnePlus phone designs are touted to be inspired by nature and with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company is getting closer to the true form of nature. National Geographic magazines are globally recognised for their breath-taking photos of the mother earth and there's something special about the latest edition.

Nat Geo released its first-ever cover shot on a smartphone, and the device used here is the OnePlus 7 Pro. Looking at the cover image, it's hard to believe it has been taken using a smartphone.

Renowned photographers Andy Bardon, Carlton Ward and Krystle Wright, used the OnePlus 7 Pro to shoot a whole magazine issue. "With the OnePlus 7 Pro, you have a whole camera bag in your pocket which is what has allowed us to be able to shoot a whole magazine issue on a smartphone," Wright said.

Sacred Games season 2 posters, BTS

If the Nat Geo magazine wasn't proof enough to show you what the OnePlus 7 Pro cameras can do, here's another example of just how impressive the phone is going to be. OnePlus and Netflix have partnered and released two posters from the upcoming Sacred Games season 2 series that were shot using OnePlus 7 Pro. Check them out below:

Demonstrating the video recording capabilities of the OnePlus 7 Pro, there's a BTS video from the sets of Sacred Games also shot on the phone.

Harper's Bazaar cover

We bet you've seen Harper's Bazaar latest cover for the month of May featuring actor and activist Jameela Jamil. Well, this one too has been shot using OnePlus 7 Pro and Jamil insists that the photos haven't been retouched or airbrushed and are as natural as possible.

In the cover shot taken in Los Angeles, Jamil is seen posing on a rooftop terrace. The details and the colours captured by the OnePlus 7 Pro are near-perfect and can easily fool anyone into thinking that they've been taken using a professional camera.

"It's a picture-perfect camera, and the output was amazing. I couldn't believe we had an option to shoot RAW images without having to connect it to an app or computer. We used the phone to capture behind-the-scenes clips and noticed the video was even better," said Bazaar's creative director.

Are you as excited as we are about the OnePlus 7 Pro launch next week? Stay tuned for updates.