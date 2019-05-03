OnePlus is going to officially take the wraps off its 2019 flagships, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, on May 14. While rumours are rife about new details of the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus smartphones, the company and some of its top execs have left no stone unturned in adding more to the hype. If you've been enjoying the early leaks and teasers of the OnePlus 7 duo, the latest offer on the device is going to make you super-excited.

If you've made up your mind on purchasing the OnePlus 7 Pro as soon as it is launched, regardless of it being the company's priciest smartphone to date, here's some good news. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro's display will bring the best experience of "fast and smooth," hinting at a 90Hz refresh rate panel. In addition, leaks have already pointed out at a curved display on the premium phone, and together it means the repair cost isn't going to be light on the pockets of those with butter fingers.

If you're sure you will drop your new phone and refuse to shell out a premium repair cost for a screen replacement, OnePlus has just the solution for you. Pre-booking the OnePlus 7 Pro by purchasing an Amazon e-gift card worth Rs 1,000 will guarantee buyers a one-time screen replacement worth Rs 15,000 for free. The insurance is valid for 6 months from the date of purchase and the pre-booking amount of Rs 1,000 can be redeemed during the purchase of the phone.

If you'd prefer walking to a physical store, OnePlus, Croma and Reliance stores will let you pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro at Rs 2,000, which can be redeemed on the purchase of the device later. The one-time screen replacement warranty of 6 months will be applied here as well.

It's worth pointing out that the free screen replacement will attract a processing fee of Rs 750. If the OnePlus 7 Pro's screen replacement is to cost Rs 15,000, then paying Rs 750 to claim the warranty is a steal.

While the pre-booking offer is a suitable one for most buyers, the concerning factor is the rising repair cost of OnePlus phones. OnePlus 7 Pro's price is already turning out to be a huge concern for consumers and critics have been vocal about their opinions. But OnePlus is trying to justify the price hike with features comparable to Samsung, Apple and Huawei flagships. Seeing flagships are now breaching $1,000 easily, OnePlus has a very little margin to remain disruptive without crossing the four-figure mark.