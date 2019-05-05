OnePlus 7 is set to launch on the 14th of this month, but mere days before that we have a leak which confirms that price of the 6GB/128GB model of the OnePlus 7 Pro to be Rs. 49,999, whereas the 8GB/256GB version will cost Rs. 52,999. The top-end variant, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, will be priced at Rs. 57,999.

This information has come from Ishan Agarwal who's been reliable with leaks in the past. How do these prices compare with phones already in the market? For starters, a recent Geekbench benchmark shows a OnePlus GM1917 featuring 12GB RAM and a Snapdragon 855 processor which scored 3551 on the single-core test and 11012 on the multi-core test.

If the benchmark is to be believed, it can be assessed that the phone has a slightly better camera and memory bandwidth than the iPhone XR, which comes at an MRP of Rs. 91,900. However, it lags in single-core performance, with the latter taking a lead of over 1200 points.

According to the benchmark, the OnePlus phone manages to leave the Rs. 80,000 Google Pixel 3 XL behind by a large margin. As we already know, OnePlus chose to forego IP rating certifications in favour of a lower price tag, something which will prove beneficial for the company as well as its customers. Furthermore, a DisplayMate rating of A+, the same as the Samsung S10, only boosts the marketability of the device. Here's a detailed spec sheet for the two models:

With a price tag that low and performance at par with luxury brands' flagship phones, OnePlus might just pull it off this time as well.