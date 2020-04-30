Three online gamblers playing poker on Parkingplay were arrested in Bengaluru and Rs 1,700 was seized amid the Covid-19 lockdown, an official said on Thursday.

"Central Crime Branch (CCB) detects gambling being done through an online poker game portal Parkingplaya, three accused arrested," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, Crime, tweeted.

CCB Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain said Muniraju, 26, Shankarappa, 45 and Mohammed Babir, 45 were arrested in Banaswadi.

The officials had received a tip on the online gambling racket and the accused have been booked under Karnataka Police Act Section 87. He said local intelligence and the help of police technical wing help in cracking down on online gamblers.

Lockdown spikes online gambling

With the nation put under lockdown for over a month now, there's a rise in the number of digital crimes. Besides cyberattacks, the crime branch has witnessed an unprecedented spike in online gambling.

