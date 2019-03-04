Last month, OnePlus showcased a OnePlus 5G phone prototype at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Barcelona. Now, the attention has shifted to the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 7, as the device has leaked in a video online.

Popular twitter tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with local blog Pricebaba posted a 360-degree video of OnePlus 7 on YouTube revealing everything about design language and even the camera details.

We have already seen the front panel of the OnePlus 7 in earlier leaks, but many and also me, weren't sure where the front camera would be placed, as it had a full-screen display with no notch on top. Now, the mystery is solved, as the video shows us that the front snapper will pop-up similar to the Vivo Nex (and V15 Pro).

On the back, OnePlus 7 has almost the same design structure as the OnePlus 6T, but only one difference is that the former will have three cameras on the back, while the former has two. This means, there is a huge upgrade in terms of photography hardware. But, it remains to be seen, if the third shooter will improve low light image taking ability. Not that OnePlus 6T's software Nightscape isn't good enough, but the extra sensor will definitely add value to the mobile phone.

The company has already confirmed that OnePlus 7 will not have a wireless charger and the reason is the same for why it didn't introduce this feature on OnePlus 6T. This technology isn't fast enough wirelessly power up like its Type- USB wire-based Warp charge. So, fans will not miss out on the wireless charger on OnePlus 7.

Other expected features of the OnePlus 7 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 OS and a massive battery (min 3,700mAh), which will be enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

In a related development, OnePlus has confirmed to launch the OnePlus 5G phone in Europe at least in the UK and Finland later in the year. It is expected to have a similar configuration of the OnePlus 7, the only difference is that it will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem.

With 5G capability, consumers can enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just seconds on their OnePlus 5G mobile.