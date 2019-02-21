OnePlus, earlier in the confirmed to showcase the company's 5G phone prototype at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event, Barcelona in late February. Now, it has announced that the aforementioned handset will make its official debut sooner than anticipated.

OnePlus in collaboration with network carrier Elisa have the set the ball in motion to bring OnePlus 5G mobile in Finland in the second quarter of 2019.

"5G is a revolution which can bring change far beyond the technology industry, for people everywhere, for everything from gaming through to mixed reality apps, healthcare, and much more. We've worked hard to lead 5G innovation as this new era starts, working closely with partners like Elisa to create something special. 5G is the catalyst which allows us to reimagine the future." Pete Lau, CEO and founder of OnePlus said in a statement.

Will OnePlus bring OnePlus 7 with 5G support?

Last year, reports emerged that OnePlus will launch three phones, two as per old traditions, one each in the first and second half of the year, and special 5G phone in the lag end of 2019.

But it looks like OnePlus has other plans and wants to get a head start, given the fact that Samsung just announced special Galaxy S10+ 5G edition, which by the way has no official release date yet. But, confirmed to make its debut in the US via Verizon.

I believe OnePlus is likely to bring standard OnePlus 7 and another OnePlus 7 with 5G support and roll-out the latter in select markets, where there is advanced infrastructure for the consumers to enjoy the fast internet. With the announcement, Finland (and also later in the UK), will be first among the global regions, to get the OnePlus 7 5G phone variant.

With 5G capability, consumers can enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps that means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just seconds.

Other expected features of OnePlus 7:

As per recently leaked images, OnePlus 7 will have notch-free design having a true full view display. It is expected with sliding front-camera on top.

Under-the-hood, it is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. Other features are yet to be ascertained. If previous OnePlus product line-up is considered, OnePlus 7 is likely to come with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage and offer a full day's battery (min 3,700mAh) under mixed usage.

Since triple and quad-camera have become a rage in the flagship phone segment, OnePlus 7 will have more than two shooters on the back and a wide-angle front camera with a depth sensor to offer portrait mode option.