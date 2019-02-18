One of the major highlights of the OnePlus phones is that the OxygenOS is one of the closest to offer near-pure Android experience and yet different from Pixel phones. They come with a clean and uncluttered interface, which niche premium phone owner crave for and achieves the objective in flying colours.

Now, in a bid to improve the user experience OnePlus has announced that Google Duo as a native video chat feature in flagship phones –OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T via an incremental update.

Already, OxygenOS beta for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 are already integrated with Google Duo and will be released in a few days and later to the OnePlus 5 series.

As far as the former flagship phones--OnePlus 3 and 3T--are concerned, they will get through the upcoming Android Pie software, slated for release in coming months.

This is a brilliant move by OnePlus, as this will offer Google's premier video chatting app, which is said to be a top choice among many Android phone owners but had to download it to experience flawless video communication. It can be noted that more than a billion people have installed them on their phone across the world.

Google Duo video calling capability will be integrated across multiple native functions including call logs, contacts, dial pad and messaging. Users will continue to have access to the traditional carrier video call option, OnePlus added.

Recently, OnePlus integrated Google Lens right into the camera app to offer better user-experience and turn a sombre photography session into an infotainment interaction. It is a highly-advanced camera feature. It is powered machine-learning algorithm and is intelligent enough to perceive what pictures the phone user is capturing and provide information of the subject such as an old forgotten celebrity, a locale or a music album cover in the photo. Google Lens literally turns your Android phone into a visual search engine.

For instance, if users take a snap (via the Google Photo app) of a restaurant and tap the Google Lens option, it will automatically connect to the Google Search function and give the hotel's timings, menu cards, reviews and table-booking options.

If the menu card is in a foreign language, Google Lens can also translate it into English or your mother tongue (select global languages).

