OnePlus is currently basking in the glory of attaining the number one premium phone brand of 2018 in India, but it may have to cut short its party, as several users are complaining that the OnePlus 6T's microphone is not taking the audio input properly resulting in bad audio quality while communicating on WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat and other third-party messenger apps.

Early in the month, we reported OnePlus 6T owners complaining of abnormal battery drain on their devices and now, another issue has cropped up, embarrassing the Android flagship phone brand.

Actually, microphone bug was detected several months back, but it has gained traction in recent weeks and now, it has blown into a larger scale, as even OnePlus 6 owners too, are facing a similar issue. Several people have taken to Reddit and even OnePlus community forum to vent their anger and also for solutions, but to no avail.

Here are some comments on social media channels over the OnePlus 6T and 6 series microphone bug issue:

"I'm facing a problem which is after i record a snap the sound of the video is too low and i think this is because of the mic," 7amdanxx said on OnePlus forum.

"I have the same problem, and the sound sounds so awful when i record with music, but on my samsung s7 the sound is perfect. I have also try on my Oppo and its work great," Kuvvet, said on OnePlus forum.

"Has anyone experienced bad mic quality? Very often when I am on the phone with my new OP6 I get people telling me they can hardly understand me or that ask me to repeat things. Wondering if it's a software issue or a hardware big for my phone specifically," williamp775 said on OnePlus forum.

"I have proof of this and you can test this out - open up Whatsapp, Snapchat or Facebook. Place your finger on top of the top microphone and record some sound - see for yourself! And now test it on Instagram or default Camera app - you will see what I mean," u/FluffyGuy2 said on his OnePlus 6/6T-dedicated Reddit page.

So far, OnePlus has not made any official comments on the microphone bug affecting the OnePlus 6T and 6 series.

In a related development, OnePlus has released OxygenOS open beta updates to the OnePlus 6T, 6, 5T and 5 series, a few days ago. But, early adopters complained that the beta update bricked the former flagship phones OnePlus 5 and 5T series and they can't even power up to charge as well.

Taking cognisance of the severity of the issue, the company halted the open beta release for 2017 series and also the OnePlus 6 and 6T series models, as well.

OnePlus is expected to release bug-fix to the affected devices soon.

