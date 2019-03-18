Lately, we are seeing lots of OnePlus 7 leaks online giving us the hint that Chinese company might unveil the OnePlus 6T sooner than previous launch pattern. Now, the upcoming flagship phone has surfaced online in three beautiful colours that sparked off excitement among fans.

OnePlus 7 has leaked in three gradient dual-tone colours—violent/black, yellow/black and blue/grey. All the models look gorgeous and aptly personify the term 'marquee' phone. I believe the violet-black and yellow-black models will sell like hot cakes, provided the images revealed by T3 (via Tiger Mobiles) are a real deal.

Furthermore, the devices' design language is consistent with the previous leaks, as they come with camera module with three shooters and sensors, probably laser auto-focus, while the LED flash is placed just below them. Also, the front camera, which by now everybody knows that it will be pop-camera and we can see in this picture, as well.

Going by the recent spate of leaks, OnePlus 7 is shaping up to be a promising flagship mobile that will pose a formidable challenge to the Samsung Galaxy S series and Apple iPhones this year.

As per the latest report, OnePlus 7 will have full view full HD+ display with no notch on top. Under-the-hood, it is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. It is expected to be backed by Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 with 8GB/10GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and close to 4,000mAh battery. It can be noted that OnePlus 6T has 3,700mAh and we expect the company to bump the cell capacity to match the Galaxy S10 series. It is also expected to superfast VOOC charging capability that can power up from zero to 100-percent within 80 minutes if not less.

As far as photography hardware is concerned, OnePlus 7 is said to boast triple camera – 48MP + 20MP + 5MP and a 16MP pop-up front snapper.

IBTimes India/Sami Khan

OnePlus 7 is said to be launched in late April or early May 2019 in multiple RAM+Storage configuration options with prices similar to the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 5G phone a few months after the release of the OnePlus 7. It will be made available in select regions, where the necessary infrastructure is in place. It will most likely to be launched in the UK, Finland and probably in the US.