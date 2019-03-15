Popular premium phone-maker OnePlus in collaboration with e-commerce giant Amazon has kicked off March Madness sale exclusively for OnePlus 6T in India.

OnePlus' March Madness sale is now live on Amazon and will conclude on March 17. As part the promotional campaign, the company will be offering up to Rs 11,450 off via exchange deal on all variants of OnePlus 6T, which costs Rs 37,999 (6GB RAM+128GB), Rs 41,999 (8GB RAM+128GB) and Rs 45,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB), respectively.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 6T buyer will get an additional Rs 2,000 cash back in the form of Amazon Pay balance, provided he or she pays the full amount online.

That's not all; customers with Axis Bank debit or credit Cards EMI are entitled to get 5-percent instant discount. They can also avail No-cost EMI on credit cards from all major banks, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and Amazon Pay EMI.

Is OnePlus 6T worth investing your hard earned money now?

It can be noted that OnePlus is slated to launch in a couple of months, so some might prolong their idea of buying a premium phone. But, OnePlus 6T is still a good phone to invest now, as you won't miss much compared to what's coming in the OnePlus 7.

Yes, there will be upgrade, in terms of design such as pop-up front camera, three cameras on the back and a new Snapdragon 855 chipset in the OnePlus 7, but it will also be outdated in a few months time by 7T series, in the second half of 2019. Also, remember that the company has plans to announce the OnePlus 5G phone within a few months

For the uninitiated, OnePlus 6T sports a premium glass back on the back and on the front, it sports 6.41 full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 series shield on top and to power the massive screen, it comes with 3,700mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day if not more. It also boasts Fast Charging (5V 4A) technology. In addition to the face unlock feature, it comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with 6GB/8GB RAM, which will make the phone run buttery smooth be it day-to-day tasks, gaming, streaming multimedia content and even long photography session.

Other stipulated features include backed by Google's latest Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 with dual primary camera 16MP (with Sony IMX519 sensor)+20MP (with Sony IMX376K sensor) and an equally impressive 16MP (Sony IMX371 sensor) front snapper with Studio light effects and more.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6T: