OnePlus 6T is slated to break covers later this month on October 30 and before making the official debut, the device's key features have surfaced online.

A mobile phone model—FS FS P8801—understood to be the upcoming OnePlus 6T has been spotted on Geekbench performance testing website. As per the mark-sheet, it scored 2,510 and 8,639 points on single-core and the multi-core tests, respectively.

It also showed that the OnePlus 6T will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and 8GB RAM same as the predecessor OnePlus 6, but will run Google's latest Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Recently, OnePlus, without detailing much on software confirmed that new OnePlus 6T will come with new gesture features to make use of the new full-screen display design.

With the evidence available from benchmark results, we believe OnePlus 6T will indeed come with the latest OS. It would be a great disservice to the OnePlus 6T consumers if the device comes in one generation old Android Oreo software and make them wait for months to get new OS. Also, its predecessor recently got Pie update.

OnePlus 6T: All you need to know

As per the reliable reports, OnePlus 6T will sport a small notch on the display, just enough for the front camera sensor, while other standard sensors and the speakers will be hidden underneath the screen. Rest assured, it will still support face recognition unlock feature.

As per the official teaser, the optical fingerprint sensor is placed nearer to the base. But, unfortunately, it requires quite a lot of space and the OnePlus had no choice but to dump the 3.5mm audio jack in the OnePlus 6T.

Under-the-hood, OnePlus 6T, as said before will come packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core. It will be made available in multiple configurations—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

It will also be coming with dual-camera on the back, a good selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front.

Word on the street is that the upcoming OnePlus 6T will come with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It is also expected to boast faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

Also, OnePlus for the first time will introduce the OnePlus 6T with T-Mobile carrier contract deal in the US. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).

The company in collaboration with Amazon in India has already commenced OnePlus 6T pre-order service with lucrative offers including free OnePlus' new Type-C Bullets earphones and more. It is slated to be delivered from 1 November.

