OnePlus in collaboration with official sales' partner, Amazon India kicked off the OnePlus 6T pre-order service on the latter's e-commerce website.

As part of promotional launch programme, OnePlus will be offering some goodies for consumers who pre-book the device.

Prospective buyers have to purchase an Amazon e-Gift card worth Rs 1,000 that can be redeemed to buy the OnePlus 6T, when the device goes live for open sale on 2 November 2018. As a goodwill gesture, pre-book customers will receive a pair of OnePlus' new Type-C Bullets earphones, worth Rs1490 along with additional Rs 500 cash back, which can be redeemed in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on completion of the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

This is a bit strange considering the fact that the OnePlus 6T is slated to be announced on 30 October and the consumers don't know what new features coming in the Android phone except for the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

However, reliable reports have indicated that OnePlus 6T will have several new improvements in terms of the display design and internal hardware.

OnePlus 6T: What we know so far

OnePlus 6T will be coming with a fully shrunk notch on the display. The tiny physical space will be occupied by the camera on top while companion sensors and the speaker are hidden under the screen. It will support face recognition unlock feature and as said before, it will come with the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

As per the official teaser, the optical biometric sensor is placed nearer to the base. But, unfortunately, it requires quite a lot of space and the company had to ditch 3.5mm audio jack in the OnePlus 6T.

Inside, OnePlus 6T is said to come packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and come in multiple RAM + storage configurations—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

It will also be coming with dual-camera on the back, a good selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front.

Rumour has it that the OnePlus 6T will come with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It is also expected to boast faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

Also, OnePlus, for the first time, will introduce the OnePlus 6T with T-Mobile carrier contract deal in the US. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).

