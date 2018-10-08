After weeks of speculations, OnePlus finally confirmed to unveil the new Android flagship OnePlus 6T later this month.

The company is hosting the global OnePlus 6T launch event at 11:00 am EDT (8:30 pm IST) in New York City on October 30. At the same time, OnePlus is also organising local media briefing and the OnePlus community meet in New Delhi, understood to be biggest to date in India.

Soon after the announcement, OnePlus will allow the invitees to have an exclusive hands-on feel of the OnePlus 6T at the experience zone. The fans who attend the launch event will also get a gift hamper full of super add-ons and OnePlus merchandise.

The company is offering limited launch event invites for fans on its OnePlus website for Rs 999. The sale will go live at 10:00 am IST on October 17.

The company's official sales' partner Amazon India has opened dedicated OnePlus 6T 'Notify Me' page on its e-commerce site. Interested consumers are advised to submit the email-ID and they will receive the notification of the device availability details in a few weeks time.

OnePlus 6T: All you need to know

OnePlus 6T is coming with new water drop display design, wherein the front camera occupies tiny physical space on top while companion sensors and the speaker hide under the screen. Yes, it will support face recognition unlock feature and the new addition is the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The optical biometric sensor is placed just below the display nearer to the base and unfortunately, it requires quite a lot of space and hence, the company had to ditch 3.5 mm audio jack. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed this news last week.

OnePlus 6T is expected to come packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and in multiple RAM + storage configuration—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

It will also be coming with dual-camera on the back, a good selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front.

Word on the street is that the OnePlus 6T will come with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It is also expected to boast faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

OnePlus for the first time will also introduce the OnePlus 6T with T-Mobile carrier contract deal in the US. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).

