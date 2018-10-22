Last week, OnePlus, revised the OnePlus 6T's launch date from October 30 to October 29 so that the New York global launch event won't get overshadowed by Apple's second fall product, which happens to be next Tuesday.

With less than a week left before the launch event, a lot of features and even the price details have surfaced online leaving very little room for imagination on what's coming in the new OnePlus 6T. But, everything that is present on the Internet cannot be trusted on face value. So, we have sifted through several reliable reports and listed all the key features, which are most likely to come in the OnePlus 6 successor.

Design, display and build quality:

Leaked images have revealed that OnePlus has revamped the OnePlus 6T design. It will be coming with a fully shrunk notch on the display compared to the OnePlus 6, which had wide uni-brow (smaller than iPhone X). The tiny physical space will be occupied by the camera on top while companion sensors and the speaker are most likely to be incorporated under the screen.

The company has officially confirmed that OnePlus 6T will come with an optical biometric sensor, which is placed nearer to the base. But, unfortunately, it requires quite a lot of space and the company had to ditch 3.5mm audio jack in the OnePlus 6T. On the bright side, OnePlus is expected to incorporate 3.5mm port-to-Type-C connector in the retail package.

Yes, it will support face recognition unlock feature similar to or if not better than the OnePlus 6.

Processor, RAM and storage:

Inside, OnePlus 6T is said to come packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and will be offered multiple RAM + storage models—6GB RAM+128GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

Camera:

OnePlus 6T is expected to house a feature-rich 16MP+20MP dual camera setup on the back with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation, which assures the device users of good quality still images and video, respectively even when hands shake while taking pictures.

On the front, it is said to come with equally impressive 24MP wide-angle sensors for group selfies.

Battery:

Word on the street is that the OnePlus 6T will come with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It is also expected to boast faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

Price:

As said before, OnePlus 6T is coming in three variants—6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storages. And, they are expected to cost Rs 37,999, Rs 40,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

Release date:

Though the unveiling date has been preponed by a day, the OnePlus 6T is slated to go on sale on November 2 in India, as previously announced, and will be exclusively available on Amazon.

The company has already commenced OnePlus 6T pre-order service on Amazon India. Prospective consumers have to purchase an Amazon e-Gift card worth Rs 1,000 that can be redeemed to buy the OnePlus 6T, when the device goes live for open sale on November 2.

As a goodwill gesture, pre-book buyers will receive a pair of OnePlus' new Type-C Bullets earphones, worth Rs 1,490 along with additional Rs 500 cash back, which can be redeemed in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on completion of the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

