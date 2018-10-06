Amazon, which is scheduled to kick off the Great Indian Sale Dussehra edition on 10 October has announced to slash prices of several branded phones next week.

One of major attraction among consumers is the feature-rich OnePlus 6 and it is getting a generous price cut. Amazon, the official e-commerce partner of OnePlus confirmed to offer OnePlus 6 (base model: 64GB) for Rs 29,999, Rs 5,000 less than the MRP: Rs 34,999.

Also, consumers with SBI card can avail a further 10% instant discount, thereby further reducing the price of the device to 27,000. The company is expected to extend the same discount offer to other OnePlus 6 models.

The price reduction new comes close on the heels of reports of OnePlus 6T, which by the way is confirmed to break covers in late October. With this, the company will be able to clear out the inventory of the old model and make space for the successor.

Is OnePlus 6 worth buying now?

Absolutely, Yes! OnePlus 6 is still one of the best value for money flagship phone in the market. Consumers need not wait for the new OnePlus 6T, as they will not miss out much. The new phone is said to come with new water drop notch design, in-screen fingerprint sensor, a bigger battery and most importantly, it will cost more.

Rest of them including the all-important Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, camera and RAM + storage configuration is expected to be same as the as the predecessor.

It can be noted that the OnePlus has released the Google's latest Android Pie OS update to the OnePlus 6. Prospective consumers looking for a premium phone and don't cost a bomb, then they can go for it.

For those unaware, OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the rear side, OnePlus 6 sports a glass cover on top of the metallic shell with a special coating on top to sustain accidental water splashes and also the mild rains.

It features rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated specifications include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS (Android 9 Pie released) Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Silk White -8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

Midnight Black—8GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 43,999

Red- 8GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999 (no longer available)

