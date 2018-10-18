OnePlus is leading the headlines with rumours about the upcoming flagship, OnePlus 6T, and a new report has ousted the official launch price of the bi-annual upgrade. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the phone, but everything about the OnePlus 6T is already in the open.

OnePlus has been stringent with the pricing of its phones, but the latest OnePlus 6 touched a new high. The base variant of OnePlus 6 with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage was launched at Rs 34,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant came with Rs 39,999 price tag. The high-end 8GB+256GB variant of OnePlus 6 was launched at Rs 43,999. By the looks of it, the OnePlus 6T is going to be pricier, but the company is ready to justify the hike.

According to MySmartPrice, OnePlus 6T's price in India is expected to start at Rs 37,999. While the company has offered 64GB storage option in the past, the 6T's base model is said to offer 128GB onboard storage paired with 6GB RAM. There will be two higher-end versions with 8GB RAM, starting at Rs 40,999 and Rs 44,999 for 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively, the report said.

Given the 128GB storage model of OnePlus 6 was priced at Rs 39,999, the 6T's 128GB variant at Rs 37,999 doesn't seem too bad a deal. For most parts, 6GB RAM is sufficient and 8GB is purely for power users. This way, users get an option of higher storage on mobile without shelling out a larger sum.

But it's not the storage of the new OnePlus 6T that will justify the new pricing. There are prominent markers of new features like the in-display fingerprint scanner that will make OnePlus 6T upgrade worthy. Some reports also suggest that a special night mode for better low-light photography is to be added in the OnePlus 6T, which strengthens one of the weaker areas of OnePlus.

According to reports, OnePlus 6T will also have improved navigation gestures and a brand new UI for OxygenOS. Other features include a Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual rear cameras with 16MP and 20MP sensors, a single 16MP front snapper, Android 9 Pie onboard and a 3,700mAh battery with Dash Charge. All said, buyers will miss out on one key feature – the 3.5mm headphone jack – that stuck by OnePlus phones when most brands gave it a miss.

The official unveiling of OnePlus 6T is going to happen on October 30. We will be covering the event and bringing you first hand review of the handset. Stay tuned.