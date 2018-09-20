Rumours before an official product launch are a norm, but the intensity with which OnePlus 6T specs are being leaked, there's little to be officially known. Unless all those rumours are baseless and OnePlus 6T is going to be something that hasn't been speculated so far. Although there's a thin possibility of it, we'd like to think there will be an element of surprise at the launch event.

For starters, we have no idea when exactly OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus 6 successor, but the first commercial featuring Amitabh Bachchan is solid evidence for an imminent launch sooner than later. Recently, there was a prominent report from CNET confirming the launch date of OnePlus 6T on October 17, and all hints are suggesting it to be true.

As expected, OnePlus 6T is going to get some upgrades compared to the current-gen OnePlus 6. OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus 6T TV commercial is also hinting at in-display fingerprint scanner. It's only a matter of time before the company confirms it during the launch.

"What if I told you there was a cooler way to unlock your phone?" renowned Bollywood actor Bachchan says, and then holds up the OnePlus 6T — showing the top rear portion and says, "The new OnePlus 6T is coming."

Watch the TV commercial for OnePlus 6T aired during Ind-Pak match on Wednesday:

Besides these two changes, rumours had suggested that the OnePlus 6T could have triple cameras at the back. But new development is contradicting those reports and even the advertisement shows only two cameras at the back. So those who were excited about a triple camera setup in the OnePlus 6T must be prepared for some disappointment or even be ready to wait longer, may be in OnePlus 7.

Another major change expected in the OnePlus 6T is the screen-to-body ratio in the display. The notch appears to have shrunken in the OnePlus 6T, borrowing the "waterdrop" notch design from its BBK stablemate, Oppo. With these changes, OnePlus 6T is certainly going to be an exciting upgrade - not too much not too little - just the sweet spot.

The rest of the features are expected to remain unchanged in the OnePlus 6T. The Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM, 6.28-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display and Android 9.0 Pie OS will make OnePlus 6T one of the best performing phones in the market once again. Stay tuned for updates.