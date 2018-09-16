OnePlus has released the latest Android Pie-based OxygenOS beta 3.0 to the company flagship phone OnePlus 6.

As the name suggests, the new update is for devices owned by the registered public testers. The company has improved the user experience in the new OxygenOS beta 3.0 and also brought in bug fixes for the ambient display feature issue and a new option to trigger Google Assistant on the OnePlus 6.

The company has improved the software stability by a notch compared to the OxygenOS beta 2.0 and based on the feedback of the software testers, it is expected to further enhance user experience in the upcoming update.

When will OnePlus 6 get the final public version of the Android Pie-based OxygenOS?

OnePlus is expected to further continue the tests for at least another month so that there are no bugs and make OnePlus 6 perform better than before. It is better for consumers to wait than receive half-baked software and suffer random boot loops and apps crashing. Another benefit of waiting is that the software will come with latest Google security patch, which will protect the device recently discovered malware or virus.

If going by the previous release patterns, OnePlus 6 is likely to receive the final version most probably around October end or early November.

Android Pie OxygenOS Beta 3.0 change-log:

System

Fixed stability issues with ambient display

Improved stability for face unlock and fingerprint scanner

Added support to launch Google assistant or other third party assistant app by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds

Parallel Apps

Added support for more apps (Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, OLA) in parallel APPS

OnePlus Switch v2.1.0

Added manual connection method if unable to connect switch with QR code on the old device

Supported backup and recovery for application data including the home screen, lock screen and APP layout

Bug fixes and support for more Android models

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on OnePlus and Google Android Pie update release schedule.