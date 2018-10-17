Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus has commenced the sale of the OnePlus 6T launch programme tickets for fans in India on 17 October.

The much-awaited OnePlus 6T is slated to break covers on 30 October 2018 at 11:00 EDT (8:30 pm IST) in the New York City. The company is simultaneously hosting a local launch event at New Delhi's KDJW Stadium (inside Indira Gandhi Sports Complex). The company, which is known for having a large community of loyal patrons is offering launch invites. It will be available on oneplus.in for Rs 999 from 10:00 am on Wednesday.

"The OnePlus Community at the event will be the first globally to experience the latest OnePlus 6T at the experience zones at the launch venue. In addition, all attending community members will receive a gift hamper full of super add-ons like OnePlus Bullets Wireless, a OnePlus Pin Set and a OnePlus Sketch Book along with a voucher for oneplus.in worth Rs 999", the company said.

OnePlus has also commenced OnePlus 6T pre-order service on Amazon India. Prospective consumers have to purchase an Amazon e-Gift card worth Rs 1,000 that can be redeemed to buy the OnePlus 6T, when the device goes live for open sale on 2 November.

As a goodwill gesture, pre-book buyers will receive a pair of OnePlus' new Type-C Bullets earphones, worth Rs 1,490 along with additional Rs 500 cash back, which can be redeemed in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on completion of the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T: All you need to know

As per the latest information, OnePlus 6T will come with huge overhaul both in terms of the design and internal hardware. It will be coming with a fully shrunk notch on the display. The tiny physical space will be occupied by the camera on top while companion sensors and the speaker most likely to be incorporated under the screen.

It also boasts an optical fingerprint sensor is placed nearer to the base. But, unfortunately, it requires quite a lot of space and the company had to ditch 3.5mm audio jack in the OnePlus 6T. Yes, it will support face recognition unlock feature similar to or if not better than the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus Forum (screen-grab)

Under-the-hood, OnePlus 6T is said to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with Android 9 Pie OS and will be offered multiple RAM + storage models—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

It will also be coming with dual-camera on the back, a good selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front.

Rumour has it that the OnePlus 6T will come with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It is also expected to boast faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

Also, OnePlus for the first time will introduce the OnePlus 6T with contract via network carriers--EE, Vodafone, and O2, also will available on local retail chains--John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse in Europe from 6 November onwards.

In US too, T-Mobile will offering device for the first time. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on OnePlus.