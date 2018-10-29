In about a few hours, OnePlus will unveil the new Android flagship smartphone - OnePlus 6T.

The company, which is touting the OnePlus 6T launch programme as its biggest ever showcase event, is scheduled to kick off at 11 am EDT (20:30 pm IST) in Pier 36, New York City.

Like previous years, OnePlus has made arrangements to webcast the event online so that global fans can catch live action on their PCs and smartphones.

In India, OnePlus is also hosting the special event on Tuesday (30 October) at New Delhi's KDJW Stadium (inside the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex). There, the company will also be setting up special experience zone for fans and media to have the first-hand experience of the OnePlus' latest Android phone OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T: What to expect

As per reliable sources, OnePlus 6T is coming with big upgrades both in terms of the design language and also internal hardware. The company has reportedly incorporated a water drop notch display for the OnePlus 6T, which is way smaller than the iPhone X-like uni-brow seen in the OnePlus 6. The new phone will also have a metallic frame around the edges and glass cover on top of the shell.

Inside, it is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core backed by Android Pie-based OxygenOS and a battery, which is said to be a significantly larger capacity compared to the predecessor.

OnePlus 6T will be offered in three configurations — 6GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Here's how to watch the OnePlus 6T launch event from anywhere

The live stream will commence at 11 am EDT (8:30 pm IST) on October 29. Interested fans can log in to OnePlus' official page (HERE) on their PC or smartphones and catch the live action.

OnePlus 6T launch event coverage timing details:

City Time New York (U.S.A. - New York) Monday, October 29, 2018, 11:00:00 EDT San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Monday, October 29, 2018, 08:00:00 PDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Monday, October 29, 2018, 11:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Monday, October 29, 2018, 12:00:00 BRST London (United Kingdom – England) Monday, October 29, 2018, 15:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:00:00 CEST Barcelona (Spain) Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:00:00 CEST Berlin (Germany) Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:00:00 CEST Amsterdam (Netherlands) Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:00:00 CEST Johannesburg (South Africa) Monday, October 29, 2018, 17:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Monday, October 29, 2018, 18:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Monday, October 29, 2018, 19:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Monday, October 29, 2018, 20:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Monday, October 29, 2018, 20:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Monday, October 29, 2018, 22:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Monday, October 29, 2018, 23:00:00 CST Taipei (Taiwan) Monday, October 29, 2018, 23:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Monday, October 29, 2018, 23:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Monday, October 29, 2018, 23:00:00 SGT Seoul (South Korea) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 00:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 00:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 02:00:00 AEDT

