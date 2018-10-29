OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, launch, live stream,
OnePlus 6T launch event is slated to kick off at 11:00 EDT (8:30 pm IST) in New York City on 29 October, 2018.OnePlus official page (screen-grab)

In about a few hours, OnePlus will unveil the new Android flagship smartphone - OnePlus 6T.

The company, which is touting the OnePlus 6T launch programme as its biggest ever showcase event, is scheduled to kick off at 11 am EDT (20:30 pm IST) in Pier 36, New York City.

Like previous years, OnePlus has made arrangements to webcast the event online so that global fans can catch live action on their PCs and smartphones.

In India, OnePlus is also hosting the special event on Tuesday (30 October) at New Delhi's KDJW Stadium (inside the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex). There, the company will also be setting up special experience zone for fans and media to have the first-hand experience of the OnePlus' latest Android phone OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T: What to expect

As per reliable sources, OnePlus 6T is coming with big upgrades both in terms of the design language and also internal hardware. The company has reportedly incorporated a water drop notch display for the OnePlus 6T, which is way smaller than the iPhone X-like uni-brow seen in the OnePlus 6. The new phone will also have a metallic frame around the edges and glass cover on top of the shell.

Inside, it is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core backed by Android Pie-based OxygenOS and a battery, which is said to be a significantly larger capacity compared to the predecessor.

OnePlus 6 long term review
OnePlus 6T will come big upgrades over the OnePlus 6 (in the picture).IBTimes India/Sami Khan

OnePlus 6T will be offered in three configurations — 6GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Here's how to watch the OnePlus 6T launch event from anywhere

The live stream will commence at 11 am EDT (8:30 pm IST) on October 29. Interested fans can log in to OnePlus' official page (HERE) on their PC or smartphones and catch the live action. 

OnePlus 6T launch event coverage timing details:

City Time
New York (U.S.A. - New York) Monday, October 29, 2018, 11:00:00 EDT
San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Monday, October 29, 2018, 08:00:00 PDT
Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Monday, October 29, 2018, 11:00:00 EDT
Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Monday, October 29, 2018, 12:00:00 BRST
London (United Kingdom – England) Monday, October 29, 2018, 15:00:00 GMT
Paris (France) Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:00:00 CEST
Barcelona (Spain) Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:00:00 CEST
Berlin (Germany) Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:00:00 CEST
Amsterdam (Netherlands) Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:00:00 CEST
Johannesburg (South Africa) Monday, October 29, 2018, 17:00:00 SAST
Moscow (Russia) Monday, October 29, 2018, 18:00:00 MSK
Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Monday, October 29, 2018, 19:00:00 GST
Islamabad (Pakistan) Monday, October 29, 2018, 20:00:00 PKT
New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Monday, October 29, 2018, 20:30:00 IST
Indonesia (Jakarta) Monday, October 29, 2018, 22:00:00 WIB
Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Monday, October 29, 2018, 23:00:00 CST
Taipei (Taiwan) Monday, October 29, 2018, 23:00:00 CST
Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Monday, October 29, 2018, 23:00:00 HKT
Singapore (Singapore) Monday, October 29, 2018, 23:00:00 SGT
Seoul (South Korea) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 00:00:00 KST
Tokyo (Japan) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 00:00:00 JST
Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 02:00:00 AEDT

