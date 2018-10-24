OnePlus 6T is scheduled to officially break covers on October 29, but before the company could reveal the price and specs, an online retail shop jumped the gun by listing the Android flagship revealing key features and price details.

Popular German retailer Otto accidentally activated the OnePlus 6T landing page on its website and once the word got out to the media, it was immediately taken down. But, by then many had taken the screenshots of the webpage and now it is has left very little to room for imagination for us to what to expect from the upcoming new phone.

As per Otto's OnePlus 6T leaked webpage (courtesy,Bremerhaven), the 8GB RAM + 128GB model will cost €579 (approx. $664/Rs 48,648) in Europe. It is the conversion rate not the actual price in the US or India. We believe that the aforementioned variant will cost much less in the subcontinent.

OnePlus 6T will be coming with bug upgrades both in terms of design and internal hardware. It will sport a fully shrunk notch on the display. The tiny physical space will be occupied by the camera on top while companion sensors and the speaker are most likely to be incorporated under the screen.

It will also boast an optical biometric sensor placed nearer to the base. But, unfortunately, it requires quite a lot of space and the company had to ditch 3.5mm audio jack in the OnePlus 6T. Yes, it will support face recognition unlock feature similar to or if not better than the OnePlus 6.

Under-the-hood, OnePlus 6T is said to come packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and will be offered multiple RAM + storage models—6GB RAM+128GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

It will also be coming with dual-camera 20MP+16MP on the back, a good 24MP selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front.

Rumour has it that the OnePlus 6T will come with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It is also expected to boast faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

Also, OnePlus for the first time will introduce the OnePlus 6T with contract via network carriers--EE, Vodafone, and O2, also will available on local retail chains--John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse in Europe from November 6 onwards.

In the US too, T-Mobile will be offering the device with a contract deal for the first time. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).

As far as the Indian market is concerned, OnePlus 6T is slated to go on sale on November 2 and will be exclusively available on Amazon.

The company has already commenced OnePlus 6T pre-order service on Amazon India. Prospective consumers have to purchase an Amazon e-Gift card worth Rs 1,000 that can be redeemed to buy the OnePlus 6T, when the device goes live for open sale on November 2.

As a goodwill gesture, pre-book buyers will receive a pair of OnePlus' new Type-C Bullets earphones, worth Rs 1,490 along with additional Rs 500 cash back, which can be redeemed in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on completion of the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

Word on the street is that OnePlus 6T price will start at Rs 37,999.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on OnePlus.