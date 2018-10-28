OnePlus is all geared up to pull the wraps off the new flagship OnePlus 6T on Monday and the company, for the past one month, has been teasing that the new phone will have a new design, advanced optic biometric sensor and a big battery.

To provide a better perspective for the curious and excited OnePlus fans, we have sifted through multiple reliable sources and listed key features and the price range that the new OnePlus 6 successor will come with.

Design, display and build quality:

The new OnePlus 6T will have highest screen-to-body ratio compared to any other previous OnePlus series phones. The upcoming model is said to sport a fully shrunk notch on the display.

The tiny physical space will be occupied by the camera on top while companion sensors such as gyroscope and proximity sensor are likely incorporated under the screen. Also, the speaker is likely to be placed on between the camera and the frame on top.

It will also boast an optical biometric sensor placed nearer to the base. But, unfortunately, it requires quite a lot of space and the company had to ditch 3.5mm audio jack in the OnePlus 6T. Yes, it will support face recognition unlock feature similar to or if not better than the OnePlus 6.

Like the previous generation phone, the new OnePlus 6T will come with premium metal frames around the edge and on the back too, the shell will be made similar sturdy material and come with glossy glass cover on top.

But, sadly, the device won't have wireless charging. The company has already confirmed to media that OnePlus phone will get chord-less powering capability once it manages to control over-heating issues and most importantly attain fast charging speed on par with current Dash (soon be rebranded ad Warp) charging.

Processor, RAM, and storage:

Inside, OnePlus 6T is said to house Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful CPU chipset to date. It will be powered by Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS software.

The device will be offered in multiple RAM + storage models—6GB RAM+128GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

Camera:

The company has confirmed that the new OnePlus 6T will definitely have an improvement over the predecessor.

Even recent reports have indicated that OnePlus 6 successor will boast dual-camera 20MP+16MP with bigger sensors to absorb more light so the resulting pictures will have more details, even when taken in the lowly lit places.

On the front, it will have equally impressive 24MP selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front.

Battery:

OnePlus 6T will come with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It is also expected to boast faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

OnePlus 6T availability and price details:

The company has already commenced OnePlus 6T pre-order service on Amazon India. Prospective consumers have to purchase an Amazon e-Gift card worth Rs 1,000 that can be redeemed to buy the OnePlus 6T, when the device goes live for open sale on November 2.

As a goodwill gesture, pre-book buyers will receive a pair of OnePlus' new Type-C Bullets earphones, worth Rs 1,490 along with additional Rs 500 cash back, which can be redeemed in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on completion of the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

In India, OnePlus 6T is coming in three variants—6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storages. And, they are expected to cost Rs 37,999, Rs 40,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

Global markets:

OnePlus for the first time will introduce the OnePlus 6T with contract via network carriers-- EE, Vodafone, and O2, also available on local retail chains--John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse in Europe from November 6 onwards.

In the US too, T-Mobile will be offering a device for the first time. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).

As far as Europe is concerned, only one model price has been leaked. OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration will cost €579 (approx. $664/Rs 48,648).

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on OnePlus.