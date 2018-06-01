After releasing the special Marvel Avengers edition, OnePlus is getting ready to launch another limited edition vatient in India - the OnePlus 6 Silk White - expected to be released next week.

The company in collaboration with official e-commerce partner Amazon has launched a dedicated OnePlus 6 Silk White webpage with 'Notify Me' option. Interested consumers can register their email ID and once formalities are completed, he or she will receive the first information about the device's availability on June 5. It has been priced at Rs 39,999.

"OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition replicates not just the beauty, but also the smooth texture that made the OnePlus One so celebrated. Precisely polished to create a restrained elegance in both looks and feel, the subtle shimmering effect is achieved using a sprinkling of pearl powder. Six different layers of glass have been carefully applied to the device to create a smooth, white texture. The premium device packs the speed and smoothness that comes with Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM coupled with 128 GB storage," OnePlus said in a statement.

OnePlus 6 Silk White price and launch offers

OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition customers can avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 on transactions using Citibank debit or credit card. They will also be eligible to avail No Cost EMI for up to 3 months in all major banks.

In addition to this, buyers are eligible for a 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading Kotak 811 app. All Amazon Prime Video consumers can avail a discount of Rs 250, and up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle e-books. Other partner offers to include up to Rs 2,000 cash back and Device Insurance for Idea subscribers and benefits up to Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

OnePlus 6 flaunts a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the rear, OnePlus 6 sports a glass cover on top of the metallic shell with a special coating on top to sustain accidental water splashes and light rains.

It features rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated specifications include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

With the launch of the new variant, OnePlus 6 will be available in four models—Mirror black, Midnight black, Silk white and Marvel Avengers.

OnePlus 6 vs competition:

OnePlus 6 will be up against Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy Note8, among others.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Silk White: Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus.