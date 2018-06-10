It's been only a little over a week since OnePlus 6 went on sale in India and now the device has received a major software update bringing a boatload of value-added features to enhance user experience.

OnePlus 6 owners in India and other global regions on social media have confirmed the arrival of the new Android Oreo-based OxygenOS v5.1.6 update. It is currently being rolled out via Over-The-Air.

Key features coming with OxygenOS 5.1.6 update:

The software brings front-camera Bokeh effect feature. Despite having the single lens, the new photography algorithm based on machine learning, the camera will be able to offer users the option to blur the background of the subject with ease.

OnePlus has also brought in Lighting Portrait mode for the rear camera similar to Apple iPhone X , where the particular part of the subject will have studio light-like flash effect on it, while the rest is darkened

It also brings Idea VoLTE support for OnePlus 6 in India

Fixes stability issues with dual-SIM cards in the phone

It optimizes call quality in OnePlus 6

OxygenOS 5.16 brings support for battery percentage view on the screen

It improves the ringtone volume and sound quality

The update offers option to schedule time for Do Not Disturb (DND) mode

It also enables dual-4G network option in SIM and Network settings

The new software optimizes the phone's power consumption and improves system stability

It also brings automatic smart answer mode for Bluetooth-enabled earphones

Sami Khan/IBTimes India

Here's how to install Android Oreo OxygenOS 5.1.6 OTA (Over-The-Air) update on OnePlus 6:

1. Once you get update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

