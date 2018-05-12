OnePlus is going to take the wraps off its 2018 flagship, OnePlus 6, on May 16, but rumours, speculations and unofficial renders continue to emerge regardless. OnePlus 6 is clearly one of the most anticipated smartphones this year, which is why it is getting the attention of gadget enthusiasts from all over.

Adding to the pile of rumours and leaked renders, noted mobile tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with CompareRaja shared fresh CAD images and a 360-degree video of the upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone. With just days to go for the official launch, these renders have more credibility as compared to the previous ones.

Looking at the images, the handset shows a full-screen display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. The rear panel, which looks like glass, has vertically-aligned dual cameras, LED flash, a fingerprint scanner and the company's logo in a straight line.

OnePlus 6 is also seen with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker at the bottom, whereas the notch houses the front camera and an earpiece. The report has gathered all the important specifications from earlier leaks and listed the full features that the OnePlus 6 is highly likely to come with.

Here's a look at what can be expected from OnePlus 6:

Display: 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio Camera: Dual rear-facing camera with 20MP and 16MP sensors, and a 16MP single front sensor Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB fixed storage OS: Android 8.1 Oreo-based OxygenOS (Android P beta available) Battery: 3,300mAh with Dash Charge 2.0 Dimensions: 155.7 x 75.35 x 7.75mm Weight: 175grams Add-ons: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, NFC, USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou

OnePlus 6 is also going to get IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. In India, the handset will be available exclusively on Amazon.in and it will go on sale starting May 22. The company has confirmed that Amazon Prime members will get access to early sale on May 21. There's also going to be OnePlus 6 Fast AF sale from May 13 till May 16, where buyers can avail Rs 1,000 off for pre-booking the device during this period.

For those who would love to get hands-on experience with the device before purchasing, OnePlus will be setting up OnePlus 6 pop-up stores on in eight Indian cities on May 21 and 22.

Marvel fans have a reason to rejoice as OnePlus is going to launch OnePlus 6 Avengers-Infinity War edition alongside the regular variant.