OnePlus 6 will be the most expensive OnePlus phones to date

OnePlus will be setting up OnePlus 6 pop-up stores on in eight Indian cities May 21 and 22

OnePlus in collaboration with Amazon had earlier announced that it would host OnePlus 6 early access sale for Prime subscribers at 12:00 pm on April 21 and now, the e-commerce site has announced another lucrative offer that will help few lucky fans be among the first globally to purchase Android flagship with cash discount on the first day of the sale.

Interested OnePlus fans can log in to Amazon India account during Fast AF (First & First) sale on May 13 and 14 to purchase special OnePlus 6 e-gift card worth Rs 1000. They not only get first access to get OnePlus 6 on to their shopping cart, but also they can use the voucher to redeem the offer on May 21 and 22 and get an additional cash discount.

Here's how the OnePlus Fast AF (First & First) sale:

Go Amazon website (here) and buy the Rs.1,000 OnePlus 6 Amazon.in e-Gift Card during the Fast AF sale on Amazon.in between May 13-16, 2018 Redeem the Gift Card on Amazon.in for the purchase of the OnePlus 6 on May 21st and May 22nd to receive the complimentary cashback of Rs. 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance and effectively giving OnePlus 6 buyers a value of Rs.2,000 with the purchase of a Rs.1,000 Gift Card. In addition, these buyers will also receive an extended manufacturer warranty of 3 months over and above the existing 1-year standard warranty on the OnePlus 6.

This announcement comes in the wake of reports that OnePlus 6 will be the most expensive OnePlus phones to date. With cash discount, the company will lessen the burden on fans to buy the new phone. We believe Amazon might announce exchange deals with cash discounts for people who ready to part their old mobile for OnePlus 6. It might go live on the launch or a few days after the launch.

OnePlus 6: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 6 is confirmed to come with Apple iPhone X-like design but only on the front side. It is said to feature a big 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch, which is said to house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the back, it is also confirmed to come with glass cover on top of the metal shell hinting the device will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the almost perfect predecessor (OnePlus 5T).

OnePlus 6 is also expected to come with IP68 certification, meaning the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Also, OnePlus 6 will feature vertically-aligned dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers having F1.7 aperture and a fingerprint sensor below it.

Other expected specifications include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the base model (6GB RAM+64GB storage) is expected to cost Rs 36,999. Whereas, the second storage model (with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is said to priced Rs 39,999. There is no word on third variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage), but going by the aforementioned price pattern, it is most likely to set you back by at least Rs 42,999.

The company has confirmed it will be releasing a special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition (with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage) in India on May 21 and will be exclusively available on Amazon, but we are not sure whether it will be priced same as the original (Rs 42,999) or not.

We just have to wait a few more weeks to know how much it will cost.

