OnePlus is constantly making the headlines either with teasers of its upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone or leaked rumors about it. Either way, the global launch of OnePlus 6 on May 16 is one of the most anticipated tech events this year.

Following its global release, OnePlus 6 will be launched in India on May 17 at an event in Mumbai, revealing details of price and availability in the country where it ranked second with 25 percent market share in the premium smartphone category. But several details about OnePlus 6 have already appeared online, and a new leak fills the missing pieces of the puzzle.

OnePlus 6 was spotted on TENAA, a Chinese certification site, by Slashleaks, giving us a closer look at what to expect from the handset ahead of its launch. As per the listing, OnePlus A6000 aka OnePlus 6 will sport a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, dual cameras with 20MP and 16MP sensors at the back and a 16MP front-facing snapper for selfies and facial unlocking feature.

Under the hood, OnePlus 6 is said to sport a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which is clearly Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The handset listed on TENAA shows 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, but OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch a variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage so we can expect multiple models.

The listing also confirms that OnePlus 6 will be powered by a 3,300mAh battery, contradicting earlier claims about a slightly larger 3,450mAh unit. It goes without saying that OnePlus 6 will have Dash Charge fast charging technology, so a bigger battery in the new handset will be a welcoming move.

Finally, the TENAA listing revealed that OnePlus 6 will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The handset's measurements were also revealed, 155.7 × 75.35 × 7.75mm, weighing 177 grams.

OnePlus 6: What we know so far

Besides the TENAA leak, there's a lot that we already learned about the upcoming flagship by OnePlus. The company has already confirmed that it will have an iPhone X-like notch and a software to hide it if users don't like it.

OnePlus confirmed glass back for the handset, hinting at wireless charging support. For the first time, the OnePlus handset will also get IP68 certification. Other details remain same as we've mentioned above.

But Marvel fans have a surprise coming their way as the company is also going to launch a special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition in India on May 17. The handset is to be available exclusively on Amazon India.

If you're curious about the pricing, the word is that OnePlus 6 will start at Rs 36,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 128GB model. The high-end 256GB variant's price is a mystery so far.