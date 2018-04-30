OnePlus 6 will launch in India on May 17

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition is confirmed to launch first in India

OnePlus is all set to launch the much awaited OnePlus 6 on May 16 in London. It owes a lot to fans, who have made the company's brand name popular across the world. In a bid to return the favor, OnePlus is flying 12 international fans to the UK's capital and also reserving another 25 seats in the venue for the locals.

Sadly, there are several thousand if not millions of OnePlus fans, who will not be able to make it to the launch program. On the bright side, the company has made arrangements to webcast the entire event online so that tech enthusiasts can catch live action through a PC or a smartphone.

Interested readers can log in to the OnePlus official page (here) at 12 pm EDT (9:30 pm IST) on May 16 and watch the entire event under the cozy comfort of your home. The company is also hosting local community launch event in India on the next day at 3:00 pm in Mumbai and it will also be streamed live online (here).

OnePlus 6: What to expect in flagship Android phone

As per the information, we have gathered so far, OnePlus 6 is confirmed to come with Apple iPhone X-inspired design but only on the front side. It is said to feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch, which is said to house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the rear side, OnePlus 6 will house a vertically-aligned dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers having F1.7 aperture and a fingerprint sensor below it.

The upcoming Android flagship is also confirmed to come with glass back hinting the device will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the almost perfect predecessor (OnePlus 5T).

Also, OnePlus 6 is expected to come with IP68 certification, meaning the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Other expected features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

OnePlus 6 is expected to come in three configuration variants—6GB RAM+ 64GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

In addition to generic OnePlus 6 model, OnePlus has confirmed that it will be releasing special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition in India next month on May 17.

As per the official teaser, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition is shown to have a high-grade shell with a geometric design on the back. It closely resembles the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fiber), which is class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military equipment. It perfectly fits the bill for a super-hero ensemble edition.

Like the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition, the new OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers variant will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

