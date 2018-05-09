OnePlus is constantly improving to become a better smartphone brand and it has done so by delivering on its promises. One of the biggest promises the company has made is with a swift rollout of new software and it has consistently maintained a close relationship with its community.

Now, as Google is about to debut the second developer preview of Android P at Google I/O conference, OnePlus fans have a reason to be excited as it announced Android P Beta availability for OnePlus 6 users. This means, OnePlus 6 users will have the chance to experience the Android P beta without having to rely on Google's Pixel smartphones.

"By empowering and trusting in our community we learned users want a fast, smooth, and clean user experience – something we call 'burden-less. Beyond building the best possible Android phone, we work to provide more value to users by ensuring the smartphone experience is not dominated by bloatware and intrusive notifications. The creation of Team FSE (fast, smooth, efficient) helps create a recurring theme across all user reviews of OnePlus phone experiences as fast and smooth," Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, said making the announcement.

In our reviews, we have noted that OnePlus OxygenOS has significantly improved over the past and it offers a much cleaner interface that keeps the signature elements of stock Android alive.

If you're going to be one of the first buyers of OnePlus 6, Android P beta will be at your disposal on the company's official developer preview website.

OnePlus 6 – Everything We Know So Far

Whether or not OnePlus 6 will have a heart-rate sensor, we know a few features that will certainly make the cut.

OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, dual rear-facing cameras with 20MP and 16MP sensors and 16MP front-facing snapper for selfies and facial unlocking feature. The handset will sport a glass back design as the company confirmed, hinting at wireless charging support. The handset's design will also enable IP68 certification – first for a OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus also confirmed that the flagship smartphone will run a 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM 256GB storage. But we also expect to see lower configurations such as 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage to cater the needs of budget shoppers.

OnePlus 6 is also expected to get a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge fast charging technology, Android 8.1 Oreo-based OxygenOS.

With these features, OnePlus 6 is expected to start at Rs 36,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 128GB model. Stay tuned for updates.