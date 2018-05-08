OnePlus is going to be taking the wraps off its OnePlus 6 flagship globally at an event in London on May 16 before it brings the smartphone to India on May 17. The company is already prepping for the event in the best way possible and fans are eagerly waiting as they've already uncovered some best-kept secrets about the device.

Adding to that pile of growing rumors and teasers, there's evidence pointing towards a new feature that we surely didn't see coming. On Chinese micro-blogging site, Weibo OnePlus shared an image that hints at a heart-rate sensor in the OnePlus 6 smartphone.

The teaser shows a cardiogram graphic of a pulse rate (a strong one at that) with the number "6" in between. Heart-rate sensors are popular in smartwatches and fitness trackers, but they failed to gain traction in smartphones as some phones integrated them in the past only to be discontinued in their successors.

OnePlus 6 coming with a heart-rate sensor sounds like a great deal for fitness enthusiasts. But there's a lot of skepticism as it comes so close to the launch. So far, the leaked images of the OnePlus 6 haven't shown any sign of a heart-rate sensor placement, which is placed only at the rear panel alongside the fingerprint scanner.

This revelation begs two questions. Have we been seeing the accurate renders so far or is OnePlus pulling a rabbit out of the hat? It's a good thing we won't have to wait too long to find out.

OnePlus 6 – Everything we know so far

Whether or not OnePlus 6 will have a heart-rate sensor, we know a few features that will certainly make the cut.

OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, dual rear-facing cameras with 20MP and 16MP sensors and 16MP front-facing snapper for selfies and facial unlocking feature. The handset will sport a glass back design as the company confirmed, hinting at wireless charging support. The handset's design will also enable IP68 certification – first for a OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus also confirmed that the flagship smartphone will run a 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM 256GB storage. But we also expect to see lower configurations such as 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage to cater the needs of budget shoppers.

OnePlus 6 is also expected to get a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge fast charging technology, Android 8.1 Oreo-based OxygenOS.

With these features, OnePlus 6 is expected to start at Rs 36,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 128GB model. Stay tuned for updates.