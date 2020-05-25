After his days of preventive detention and its release, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made his first travel to another state on Monday, May 25. Abdullah has reportedly made his travel to Delhi.

Omar's first travel after days of detention

The former Chief Minister was kept under house arrest for nearly eight months since August 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Near to 50 prominent leaders of the state including Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufthi, Sajjad Gani Lone, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larni, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Dr Mohammed Shafi and Mohammed Yusuf Bhat were kept under detention following the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state.

Although Omar was released in March, leaders including Mufthi and Sajjad Gani still remain under the preventive detention.

The Jammu and Kashmir state government had revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) of former chief minister Omar Abdullah and ended his detention.

Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

Soon after his release, Omar had taken to his Twitter account to say that he finally left Hari Niwas after 232 days of his detention. "It's a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019," Abdullah tweeted.