After nearly eight months of detention, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday, March 24, following an order by the state government.

The National Conference leader was kept in detention since August 5 when the Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

#WATCH National Conference leader Omar Abdullah released from detention in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/uV4BWNVyLb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir government has revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) of Omar Abdullah, ending his detention. Two weeks ago, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah was also released from detention.