The Jammu and Kashmir government has revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) of former chief minister Omar Abdullah and ended his detention on Tuesday, March 24 after nearly eight months after he and two other former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained ahead of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 2019.

Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

"Government issues orders revoking detention of Shri Omar Abdullah," Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted. The order comes just a day before the hearing in the apex court.

'Omar Abdullah among 50 odd leaders under 'preventive detention'

Omar was among 50 odd politicians who were kept under 'preventive detention' after the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories (UTs) on August 5, 2019.

He and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were slapped with PSA on February 7 after being detained under preventive detention since August 5, 2019. PSA was slapped on former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on September 16, 2019, after 42 days of preventive detention.

A few days before the Article 370 move by the BJP, Farooq Abdullah had presided over a meeting of all parties in Kashmir in which Omar also participated and adopted a declaration - Gupkar declaration - that they will not accept any tinkering with Article 370.

Altaf Bukhari demands Mehbooba Mufti's release

Meanwhile, Apni Party leader Altaf Bukari has welcomed the release of Omar Abdullah and demanded the release of Mehbooba Mufti and all other political detainees.

According to reports, Safiya Abdullah, sister of Omar Abdullah said, the family is very relieved that he is released. She said the case for his release was pending in the apex court and the grounds for his continued detention were very weak. "The news came all of a sudden, we are really happy that he is being released," she added.