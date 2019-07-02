Actress Samantha Akkineni has once again climbed 3,500 steps to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala temple, but this time, she has done it for the success of her upcoming movie Oh Baby.

Oh Baby is a fantasy comedy film based on South Korean film Miss Granny. The movie is scheduled for worldwide release on July 5. It is a female-centric film and Samantha Akkineni has a challenging and never-played-before role. She is leaving no stone unturned to make it a big hit of her career. She is now busy with its promotional activities.

Taking a break in its publicity, Samantha Akkineni visited the Lord Balaji Temple in Tirupati on Tuesday. She climbed 3,500 steps to reach the Tirumala temple and was accompanied by her friend Ramya Subramanian. She offered prayers for the success of Oh Baby. This is the second time she has visited the temple in less than three months.

Samantha's friend Ramya Subramanian tweeted a photo and wrote, "Tons of walking, little talking and the most fulfilling Darshan ❤️. A perfect beginning to the week . A big hi from Tirumala to you all from me & the Baby of the week @Samanthaprabhu2 . Wishing Sam ,@nandureddy4u and team #OhBaby a big big success .God speed."

Ramya Subramanian added later, "#Happyfaces after walking uphill in 2 hrs and finishing a wonderful Tirumala darshan with my fit and fab @samantharuthprabhuoffl ❤️! To new beginnings and the super hit success of #OhBaby."

It is a trend in the Telugu film industry to offer prayers to Balaji before the release of movies. While Naga Chaitanya travelled by car, Samantha Akkineni did it before the release of Majili and it was a huge success. Now, she is walking for Oh Baby, which is also expected to be a big hit at the box office.