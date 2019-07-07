Having opened to a good response, Samantha Akkineni's much-hyped film Oh Baby has gone on to show decent growth in its collection at the worldwide box office on Saturday, the second day.

Riding on huge hype and expectations, Oh Baby was released in a large number of cinema halls across the globe on July 5 and it was a record release for a female-centric film. The hype helped the movie to get a good advance booking for its first day, paving a way for a decent opening at the box office.

Oh Baby collected Rs 4.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It earned Rs 2.44 crore for the distributors on its opening day. The movie has become the biggest solo opener for Samantha Akkineni, beat the record of her last outing U-Turn, which minted around Rs 3 crore gross in the global market on its opening day.

The Nandini Reddy-directed film was successful in impressing the audience and a strong word of mouth boosted its business on Saturday. The trend in Tollywood is that any movie, irrespective of a positive review, witnesses 40 to 50 per cent drop in its collection on the second and there are some technical reasons for it. But surprisingly, Oh Baby has gone on to do better business on the first day than its first day.

PRO turned filmmaker BA Raju tweeted, "Despite India's worldcup cricket match, #OhBaby recorded housefulls on its 2nd day yesterday. Cruising ahead with strong collections all-over. Magical Blockbuster #OhBaby @Samanthaprabhu2 @nandureddy4u @IamNagashaurya @SureshProdns @RIP_apart @gurufilms1 @peoplemediafcy."

As per early estimates, Oh Baby has collected approximately Rs 2.5 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Rs 0.60 crore in other parts of India on Saturday. The movie has minted $150,006 at the USA box office on Saturday, taking its two day total to $448,359 [Rs 3.06 crore].

Oh Baby has collected approximately Rs 4.12 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total collections to Rs 8.92 crore gross. In two days, the movie is estimated to have collected Rs 4.53 crore for its distributors, who have reportedly shelled out Rs 10 crore on its theatrical rights.