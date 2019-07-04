The film goers in the USA and few other foreign countries will get to see Samantha Akkineni's much-awaited movie Oh Baby than a day before Indian audience as it is premiered there on July 4.

Oh Baby is a comedy film, which is a remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny, which is about a 70-year-old woman, who turns into her 24-year-old self after being photographed in a studio. Its promos have generated a lot of hype and curiosity about the movie and viewers are eager to watch the film. The Nandini Reddy-directed film stars Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi and Rajendra Prasad.

Samantha Akkineni has huge fan following in the international markets especially in the USA. Redheart Movies, which has acquired the overseas distribution rights of Oh Baby, is releasing the movie in a record number of cinema halls across overseas in a bid to cash in on her popularity there.

The distributors planned its release well in advance. Redheart Movies tweeted on June 19, "#ohbaby 500 + Premier shows in USA Long weekend Release Families - A whole entertainment on the way @Samanthaprabhu2 @IamNagashaurya @peoplemediafcy @gurufilms1 @MickeyJMeyer & the entire team."

Redheart Movies shared its schedule list and made advance booking on July 2. The distributors tweeted, "#OhBaby - Fun Emotional Family Entertainer on the way Online booking opened !!! July 4th USA Premiers from 10am onwards.. Online ticketing in reserved locations is selling hot.. Thank you team & @Samanthaprabhu2 @nandureddy4u @IamNagashaurya @SureshProdns @gurufilms1 #Teja."

Oh Baby movie review: We bring you overseas viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Stay locked this page to see their verdict.