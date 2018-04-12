Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu
Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu in OctoberTwitter

Director Shoojit Sircar's October starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu will release Friday, April 13 and fans are already going gaga over it. Movie buffs are eagerly waiting to witness the film in theatres.

Made with an approximate budget of Rs 40 crores, October will be released in more than 2,200 screens across India and is expected to do good business.

Critics and Bollywood celebrities, who watched the film at a pre-screening in Mumbai, were carried away by the unique storyline and brilliant performances by its lead actors Varun Dhawan and debutante Banita Sandhu.

The celebs also praised director Shoojit Sircar for his honest depiction by shooting the scenes at real locations. The intense background score sets the right mood and keeps the audience glued to their seats.

While moviegoers are quite excited to watch the first show of October in theatres, here is what they are saying a day prior to the release.