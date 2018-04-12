October, starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, is all set to take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions in theatres Friday (April 13). From fans to industry stalwarts, the reactions are pouring in and everyone is praising Shoojit Sircar's unconventional take on love after watching the movie at a pre-screening.

The beautiful narration of the movie weaves its strings around the journey of Dan, played by Dhawan and Shiuli, played by Sandhu. Shiuli is a flower and some critics are quick to draw parallels, saying that just like the fragrance of the flower, the film will also stay with you for long.

The trailer of the movie starts with a beautiful visual of white flowers strewn on the grass followed by the adorable and innocent Dhawan as Dan inquiring about why Shiuli was asking for him. While Dhawan absolutely charms us with his innocent looks, debutant Banita Sandhu -- as the docile Shiuli-- sure leaves a lasting impression.

While the full movie review will be out tomorrow, check out what Bollywood celebrities and critics have to say which will help you decide on booking your ticket.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter: "OCTOBER" film, एक पुष्प 'हरृंगार' ( harshringaar ) का, gentle, soft, श्री Krishn called it 'Paarijaat', in Bengal 'Shiuli' unique tree, does not wait flowers to give fruits or seeds... blooms in moonlight... sheds the flowers before sunrise, like a weeping shower..."

Alaka Sahani, senior editor at The Indian Express:"#October is a beautiful story of love, just like the flower shuili, also known as parijat or ଗଙ୍ଗଶିଉଳୀ, whose fragrance stays with you long after it has bloomed for a short while at night and fallen down in the morning. It's @Varun_dvn's best, so far."

Karan Johar: "#October is absolutely beautiful... just beautiful....sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely...I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion....@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team!"

Vajir Sing, editor at Box Office India: "@Varun_dvn has definitely come of age with #October. While one compliments @ShoojitSircar for the brilliant casting, Varun is outstanding in the film. The student ain't a student anymore. He has matured as an actor & makes this film a must watch. Jr D Is Sr D now."

Amul Mohan tweeted: "#October is a movie experience like no other. It's subtle yet leaves you feeling things words can't do justice to. @Varun_dvn you are a revelation and @BanitaSandhu welcome to the world of movies! Props to @ShoojitSircar and the ever brilliant @writeonj."

Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan: "#OCTOBER ... @Varun_dvn as Dan is brilliant. He is so real and loveable and really brings out the complexities of this 21-year-old character. His eyes are so innocent and vulnerable that he makes Dan endearing even in his awkwardness. So happy to see him make such brave choices.."

Nishant Bhuse, the founder of PeepingMoon.com, wrote: "Sooo much of detailing in every scene @ShoojitSircar @writeonj stout- hearted & obstinate character played by @Varun_dvn what a debut @BanitaSandhu silence does speaks a thousand words, impressive performance #October 4 those who can sustain real-life Cinema."

Trade analyst Abhishek Parihar: "So @Varun_dvn is finally inspired by @iamsrk

Prints of #October carry names of @BanitaSandhu & Gitanjali Rao Appear before his name in the titles.

This Trend has been started by SRK and has to be applauded by all.

Good Job Varun."

Raj Bansal: "#October in April ... changing seasons. The @Varun_dvn @ShoojitSircar s film is carrying super reports. Can't wait to see this film."