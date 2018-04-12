After the success of Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next release – October. The movie is an unconventional romantic drama that features debutant Banita Sandhu as the female lead.

Varun has been having an exceptional track record at the box office. After appearing in nine movies till date, the actor is yet to taste failure at the box office.

With such a track record, Varun obviously enjoys a huge fan following. His latest film is also expected to have a huge opening at the box office. His last film Judwaa 2 had a superb opening at the box office. It collected over Rs 16 crore on its first day.

However, October's opening day collection is less likely to witness such huge numbers at the box office as it's not a typical masala film, but a love story with a gloomy undertone. Considering the hype around the film, October is expected to collect Rs 8-9 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. The day one collection may not be bad as well, considering the fact that there is no other big release this Friday. Also, strong word of mouth and positive reviews, if any, could fetch better footfalls during the evening shows.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, October is likely to impress both the critics as well as fans of Varun, but the film may not attract the audience who love masala films.

However, who appreciate Varun's acting skills apart from his stardom, and people who had liked his performance in films like Badlapur, may want to watch October too.

Moreover, the film has a fresh face, and fans will get to see a new chemistry between Banita and Varun. Also, Shoojit is regarded as one of the finest Bollywood directors. It's also being said that October has featured Varun playing the toughest roles of his career till date, and this film will take him to another level.