Nandamuri Balakrishna has announced the release date of his late father NT Rama Rao aka NTR's biopic on his 95th birth anniversary, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu (CBN) demanded Bharat Ratna honour for him.

NT Rama Rao was born in Nimmakuru, a small village in Gudivada taluk of Krishna district, on May 28, 1923. NTR started his film career with a walk-on role as a policeman in Mana Desam in 1949 and went onto star in 300 films. He plunged into politics and founded Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on March 29, 1982. He went on to become the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh thrice.

Both as an actor and Chief Minister, NT Rama Rao has made a tremendous contribution to the Telugu states. He had also played an important role in national politics. In 1989, he formed a coalition called National Front, which included non-Congress parties and this alliance led by VP Singh governed India between 1989 and 1990. His work in film and politics has massed him a massive number of followers.

Every year, NT Rama Rao's fans eagerly wait for some treat from his family on May 28, which happens to be his birthday. But this year is a very special for his fans, as they are desperately waiting for the release of his biopic. They were hoping to hear about the release date of this biographical movie.

NTR's son and actor Balakrishna is jointly producing his biopic with Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Induri. On the eve of the 95th birth anniversary, he announced that Krish will be directing this biographical film. The date of commencement of its shooting is yet to be revealed. But he went to announce that the movie will hit the screens during the Sankranthi in 2019.

On the other hand, AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu spoke about NTR's Ramarao's illustrious life and legacy at the Mahanadu on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He talked about the necessity of including NTR's inspiring life in textbooks. Meanwhile, he demanded that the centre must confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.