Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu will launch the shooting of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer biopic on his late father NT Rama Rao aka NTR at a ceremony which will be live-streamed online.

The biopic of the late legendary actor has been creating a buzz in the media for quite some time now. Several speculations were made about its story, shooting, cast, and crew. The makers recently put all the rumors to rest by announcing the details of its launch date and venue.

The producers revealed March 26 that the launch of NTR biopic, which is directed by Teja and produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati, and Vishnu Vardhan Induri, would be held at Ramakrishna Studios in Hyderabad March 29.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#NTR biopic launch on 29 March 2018 at Ramakrishna Studios, Hyderabad... NTR's son Balakrishna to enact the role of NTR in the film... Will be made in Hindi and Telugu... Directed by Teja... Produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri... #NTRBiopic (sic)."

Producer Korrapati Sai announced that Honorable Vice President of India, Sri M Venkaiah Naidu would attend the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony of NTR biopic. He will launch the shooting of the movie featuring Balakrishna in the role of former Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh.

Korrapati Sai also revealed that the launch of NTR biopic will be live streamed on the YouTube and Facebook pages of his banner Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. "#NTRBiopic Grand Opening Today. Watch the LIVE on Nandamuri Balakrishna Facebook page and Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram YouTube channel."