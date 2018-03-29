Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu expressed happiness over Nandamuri Balakrishna's decision to make a biopic on his late father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR aka NT Rama Rao.

The biopic on the life of NTR, which is directed by Teja, was launched in style at a grand function March 29 at Ramakrishna Studio in Hyderabad. M Venkaiah Naidu, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, formally launched the shooting of the movie by clapping the board for the first shot of the film. Addressing those gathered at the event, he recalled the great work of the actor-turned-politician.

M Venkaiah Naidu said: "Usually, the president or vice-president of the country will not attend movie launch events like this. But I am breaking tradition as I personally shared a great bond with the late NT Rama Rao. His movies like Lava Kusa and Desoddharakulu were released March 29 and had become a historic success. I feel happy that Balakrishna and his family are launching a movie featuring his life."

The vice-president of India praised NTR's son for doing the biopic. "NTR created history and will always remain a part of it. His story will be conveyed to others through books and movies. Today, his son Balakrishna is set to do a film on him. He is probably the only actor in the country who is playing his father's role in a movie. I feel he is starting a new chapter," said Venkaiah Naidu.

"Cinema is a very powerful medium of communication. It influences human lives. It helps bring transformation in society. I am happy that NT Rama Rao used this medium to convey his messages and bring changes in society," said Venkaiah Naidu, adding, "NTR made history in acting, politics and the Telugu language."

The NTR biopic is being produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati, and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. Venkaiah Naidu considers launching the NTR biopic a great opportunity for him. He said: "When I got an invitation from the makers, I told them I would attend this event, taking time out from my work in Parliament."