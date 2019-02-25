The full movie of NTR Mahanayakudu was allegedly leaked on the internet on its opening day and the free download of its pirated copy has apparently taken a toll on its collection at the box office.

NTR Mahanayakudu has become the victim of piracy on the day it hit the screens. A notorious gang allegedly recorded the full movie during its screening in a cinema hall and released it on its website even before its evening shows began. The site offers six different prints of the film weighing between 2.2GB and 200MB for free download. Thousands of viewers have apparently downloaded it in the last three days.

The makers and distributors pinned very high hopes on NTR Mahanayakudu after NTR Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office and incurred huge losses for them. But unfortunately, the second part of NT Rama Rao's biopic opened to a poor response at ticket counters, but the mixed word of mouth took a toll on its collection with the movie earning zero share to distributors in some areas on its second day.

Firstly, NTR Mahanayakudu faced a scarcity of enough numbers of cinema halls, as it had to share the screens with new releases like 4 Letters, Mithai, Prementha Panichese Narayana and Anjali CBI. Secondly, the mixed word of mouth for the film made the new releases the first choices for filmgoers. Some viewers, who didn't want to spend money on it, resorted to downloading full movie from the net.

Directed by Krish's NTR: Mahanayakudu starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati and Vidya Balan, has collected approximately over Rs 7 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and earned less than Rs 4 crore for its distributors in three days. The free download of the full movie has eaten away some of its collection that it was expected to make at the box office.

We at International Business Times, India are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.