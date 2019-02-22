Some viewers are not happy with the story of Balakrishna's NTR: Mahanayakudu and could not stop asking whether it is a biopic of NT Rama Rao or Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the review shared on Twitter.

As NTR: Mahanayakudu begins, NTR is seen launching the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), campaigning on Chaitanya Ratham and becoming the Chief Minister. He loses power due to a political conspiracy and he fights his way back to power. The film ends with his wife Basavatarakam losing her battle with cancer.

The audience say that NTR: Mahanayakudu is more engaging and entertaining than NTR: Kathanayakudu. But what has not gone down well with them is the projection of Nara Chandrababu Nadu as a hero. He is shown as a saviour of the TDP when it is landed in some problem.

Some viewers took to Twitter to share their review on NTR: Mahanayakudu and expressed their disappointment over the role of Nara Chandrababu Nadu (CBN). They said that this is a propaganda movie that is meant to promote CBN and the TDP. Some facts are distracted and deviated.

Here are some of their comments posted on Twitter.

RaJiV‏ @RajivAluri

#NTRMahanayakudu carries no feel of NTR and his works. It's all about saving the party and CBN taking up the party responsibility. Liked the 1st part than the 2nd. Could have been better if it was one complete movie than in parts. Boring and deviated.

Sailesh Pokuri‏ @saileshpokuri

Sailesh Pokuri Retweeted N Chandrababu Naidu Aatttt CBN promoting his own biopic Direct ga AP CM tweet veyyinche sariki inka normal promotions akkarledu anukoni untaru #NTRMahanayakudu ❌ #CBNMahanayakudu ✅

GADDAM‏ @GaddamBablu

Biggest disaster ani antunnaru but being as a cinema fan i can say one time watchable balayya babu roaring performance but this s not an #NTRBiopic edi #CBN biopic la vundi #NTRమహానాయకుడు #NTRMahanayakudu

Jaffan‏ @PAYTMJaffan

Glorification Ki oka haddu undali ra ekkada cbn ekkada rana. Cbn role rana eyyadam endo. ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Rana should have skipped this stupid shit movie and even deep down he knows that. #NtrMahanayakudu #CBNMahaVennuPotu

Sri Harsha Vardhan‏ @Polusriharsha

Only Because Of CBN and Balakrishna Story Totally The Great NTR Biopic Move Became 30% Truth 70% CBN TDP Story #NtrMahanayakudu