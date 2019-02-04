Director Krish and producer Sai Korrapati distributed Balakrishna's NTR Kathanayakudu in a couple of areas. With its poor box office collection, the movie is said to have incurred huge losses to both of them.

NTR: Kathanayakudu is written and directed by Krish aka Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Sai Korrapati has bankrolled it with Balakrishna and Vishnu Induri under the banners of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, NBK Films and Vibri Media. It is a biopic based on the life of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao and it was expected to make record breaking collections at the worldwide box office.

Made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, NTR: Kathanayakudu has fetched Rs 70 crore for its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. The movie has collected around Rs 40 crore gross at the worldwide box office so far and returned Rs 25 crore for its distributors, who have suffered a huge loss of Rs 45 crore. The producers decided to compensate them by giving away the rights of NTR Mahanayakudu for free.

It is known that Sai Korrapati is not only a film producer, but also a successful distributor. It is rumoured that he had invested heavily to acquire the theatrical rights of NTR: Kathanayakudu for Ceded and he had invested Rs 11+ crore. But, the movie is said to have returned around Rs 3 crore to the producer-cum-distributor, who suffered a huge loss of Rs 8 crore.

It is also rumoured that even director Krish had invested Rs 6 crore on its Guntur distribution rights along with another distributor. NTR: Kathanayakudu is said to have returned them Rs 3 crore, which is half of their investment. Since he had 50 percent share in its distribution rights, the director has suffered a loss of Rs 1.50 crore.

Sources from the industry say that Krish and Sai Korrapati were confident of the content of NTR: Kathanayakudu. Hence, they dared to invest on its distribution rights. But despite getting positive talk the movie proved to be a big dud at the box office. However, the makers have compensated all the buyers and Krish and Sai are also said to have got the rights of NTR Mahanayakudu for free.