Tollywood seems to be churning out biopics one after other. A film was recently made on the late actress, Savitri titled Mahanati, which received rave reviews both in India and abroad.

And now, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao will be portrayed on the film screen. With Balakrishna, the son of NTR, portraying his father role, the biopic has got the best of the worlds.

It is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi of 'Gautamiputra Satakarani'. The movie is being made in two parts, with the first one tracing the acting career of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. It is titled NTR- Kathanayakudu.

Kathanayakudu means the hero. This part of the biopic is to feature NTR's early life and how he grew to be one of the biggest stars of Telugu movie industry. The makers of NTR- Kathanayakudu have unveiled a poster featuring Balakrishna as NTR.

Also, the biopic will hit the screens on 9th January. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will be seen as Basavatarakamma, the wife of NTR. Actor Sumanth is to play Akkineni Nageswar Rao in this movie.

Read: Sumanth as Akkineni Nageswar Rao

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is an actor-turned-politician who set his mark high in both cinema and politics. Five decades of acting experience has earned him a huge following and he is known as the one who has taken the Telugu movie industry to the next level.

After NTR made entry into the politics, he turned out to be the kingpin of Andhra Pradesh politics at that time. The political life of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is to be shown in the second part of the movie, which is to be titled 'NTR- Prajanayakudu' apparently.

Rana Daggubati will be seen as Nara Chandra Babu Naidu, the current CM of Andhra Pradesh who is the son-in-law of NTR.