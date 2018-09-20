Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen portraying his father in the upcoming biographical movie, which is being helmed by director Krish.

To bring in the birth anniversary celebrations of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), the makers have released the first look poster of Sumanth from the movie.

Sumanth, who got a hit with the rom-com Malli Rava, is playing his grandfather in NTR's biopic. A few pictures of Sumanth were released today, which has taken the fans by surprise.

The poster featuring Sumanth takes us back to those days of ANR. Netizens are surprised to see Sumanth appear exactly like ANR in the released posters.

Sumanth looks very identical to his grandfather in the pictures released by NTR's biopic team. It seems like Sumanth is buoyed by the splendid response he has been receiving for the posters.

Naga Chaithanya had earlier portrayed the role of ANR in the movie Mahanati, which is the biographical movie of legendary actress Savitri.

Take a look at this picture, which features ANR and NTR. Actor Sumanth, who plays his grandfather in NTR's biopic took to Twitter to unveil another surprise.

This is the re-creation of a real picture, which portrays the closeness and friendship between the iconic stars Akkineni Nageswar Rao and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who set the acting bars way too high in the Telugu cinema history.

Balakrishna starrer movie will highlight the rise of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and how he entered the politics among other significant chapters of his life.

Rana Daggubati is playing Nara Chandra Babu Naidu in NTR's biopic. All the posters which were released so far had grabbed a huge response from the audience. The makers are going that extra mile, to recreate the history of the renowned actor-turned-politician.