The biopic of legendary Telugu actor and politician NT Rama Rao had generated quite the buzz ever since it was announced. Now, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will be playing the role of the late legendary actor's wife Basavatarakam in the upcoming biopic. Nandamuri Balakrishna, NTR's son will be playing the titular role.

Fans and movie-goers have been curiously waiting to know about the female lead who would play NTR's wife, ever since news of the NTR biopic surfaced. Several names were doing rounds and Vidya Balan was top contender among them. We had earlier reported that the makers had approached the Bollywood actress with the offer. She was impressed with the role and had given her nod to act in the movie.

Now, we hear that Vidya Balan has officially signed the dotted line for NTR's biopic.

Indian film critic and journalist, Taran Adarsh tweeted the news:

IT'S OFFICIAL... Vidya Balan in #NTR biopic... She enacts the part of NTR's wife Basavatarakam... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Directed by Krish... Produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri [co-producing #1983Biopic in Hindi]. #NTRBiopic."

Initially, Ram Gopal Varma was roped in to direct the biographical movie on late NTR, but he was dropped from the project after Balakrishna did not like his script. Later, director Teja was brought on board and after six months, he was dumped from the project due to some reason. Now, Krish aka Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is directing this most talked about movie, which is made in Telugu and Hindi.

The biopic of NTR was to go on floor in January 2018, soon after Balakrishna's Jai Simha hit the screens. But the slow process of selecting its cast and crew has delayed its shooting. The makers are yet to kick-start its filming, as they are said to be still busy with its pre-production works.

The latest we hear that the regular shooting of NTR biopic will start from July 5. The makers have reportedly erected big sets in Ramoji Film City, RK and Saradhi studios and maximum shooting of the film will take place in these places. Balakrishna will be shooting continuously with very small breaks after completing each schedule.

Balakrishna is producing NTR biopic jointly with Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Indukuri. The producers had earlier announced that his biographical movie would be released in theatres during Sankranti 2019. But the movie may not make it to this festival, because of the scale of the project and delay in the shooting.